ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഡല്‍ഹി ഇന്ദിരാഗാന്ധി വിമാനത്താവളത്തില്‍ നിന്ന് ശ്രീനഗറിലേക്കു പുറപ്പെട്ട എയര്‍ ഇന്ത്യാ വിമാനം  അടിയന്തരമായി തിരിച്ചിറക്കി.

എഞ്ചിന്‍ തകരാറിനെ തുടര്‍ന്നാണ് എ ഐ 825 വിമാനം തിരിച്ചിറക്കിയത്. 180 യാത്രക്കാരാണ് ഈ സമയം വിമാനത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. യാത്രക്കാര്‍ എല്ലാവരും സുരക്ഷിതരാണ്.

എയര്‍ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ മറ്റൊരു വിമാനവും ഈ മാസം ആദ്യം അടിയന്തരമായി നിലത്തിറക്കിയിരുന്നു. ജയ്പുറില്‍ ഏപ്രില്‍ ഏഴിനായിരുന്നു ഇത്. എ ഐ 476 വിമാനമായിരുന്നു അന്ന് അടിയന്തരമായി നിലത്തിറക്കിയത്.

