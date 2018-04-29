ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഡല്‍ഹി ഇന്ദിരാഗാന്ധി വിമാനത്താവളത്തില്‍ നിന്ന് ശ്രീനഗറിലേക്കു പുറപ്പെട്ട എയര്‍ ഇന്ത്യാ വിമാനം അടിയന്തരമായി തിരിച്ചിറക്കി.

എഞ്ചിന്‍ തകരാറിനെ തുടര്‍ന്നാണ് എ ഐ 825 വിമാനം തിരിച്ചിറക്കിയത്. 180 യാത്രക്കാരാണ് ഈ സമയം വിമാനത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. യാത്രക്കാര്‍ എല്ലാവരും സുരക്ഷിതരാണ്.

#UPDATE An Air India Flight AI-825 Delhi to Srinagar returned to Delhi airport after developing a technical snag. The flight landed safely and had 180 passengers on board. https://t.co/NUNaV7BRST