എഞ്ചിന് തകരാര്: എയര് ഇന്ത്യാ വിമാനം അടിയന്തരമായി തിരിച്ചിറക്കി
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: ഡല്ഹി ഇന്ദിരാഗാന്ധി വിമാനത്താവളത്തില് നിന്ന് ശ്രീനഗറിലേക്കു പുറപ്പെട്ട എയര് ഇന്ത്യാ വിമാനം അടിയന്തരമായി തിരിച്ചിറക്കി.
എഞ്ചിന് തകരാറിനെ തുടര്ന്നാണ് എ ഐ 825 വിമാനം തിരിച്ചിറക്കിയത്. 180 യാത്രക്കാരാണ് ഈ സമയം വിമാനത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. യാത്രക്കാര് എല്ലാവരും സുരക്ഷിതരാണ്.
#UPDATE An Air India Flight AI-825 Delhi to Srinagar returned to Delhi airport after developing a technical snag. The flight landed safely and had 180 passengers on board. https://t.co/NUNaV7BRST— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2018
എയര് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ മറ്റൊരു വിമാനവും ഈ മാസം ആദ്യം അടിയന്തരമായി നിലത്തിറക്കിയിരുന്നു. ജയ്പുറില് ഏപ്രില് ഏഴിനായിരുന്നു ഇത്. എ ഐ 476 വിമാനമായിരുന്നു അന്ന് അടിയന്തരമായി നിലത്തിറക്കിയത്.
content highlights: New delhi- srinagar air india flight made emergency landing in indira gandhi international airport