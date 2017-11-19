ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ലോക സുന്ദരിപ്പട്ടം നേടിയ ഇന്ത്യക്കാരി മനുഷി ഛില്ലറിനെ പരിഹസിക്കുന്ന തരത്തിലുള്ള തമാശയുടെ പേരില്‍ മുന്‍ കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിയും കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് എംപിയുമായ ശശി തരൂരിനെതിരെ ദേശീയ വനിതാ കമ്മീഷന്‍. നോട്ട് അസാധുവാക്കല്‍ വിഷയത്തെ മാനുഷി ഛില്ലറുടെ നേട്ടവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെടുത്തി നടത്തിയ ട്വീറ്റാണ് വിവാദമായത്.

What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) 19 November 2017

Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) 19 November 2017

ട്വീറ്റ് വിവാദമായതിന് പിന്നാലെ താന്‍ തമാശ പറഞ്ഞതാണെന്ന് വിശദീകരിച്ച് തരൂര്‍ രംഗത്തെത്തിയെങ്കിലും അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ പരാമര്‍ശത്തിനെതിരെ രൂക്ഷമായ വിമര്‍ശമാണ് ഉയര്‍ന്നത്. താന്‍ ആരെയും വേദനിപ്പിക്കാന്‍ ഉദ്ദേശിച്ചില്ലെന്ന് വ്യക്തമാക്കിയ തരൂര്‍ മാപ്പപേക്ഷിക്കാനും തയ്യാറായി. എന്നാല്‍, വിശദീകരണം ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് ദേശീയ വനിതാ കമ്മീഷന്‍ നോട്ടിസ് അയച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.