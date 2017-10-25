റോഡുകള് അമേരിക്കയെക്കാള് മികച്ചതെന്ന്: ട്രോളില് മുങ്ങി ശിവരാജ് സിങ് ചൗഹാന്
ഭോപ്പാല്: മധ്യപ്രദേശിലെ റോഡുകള്ക്ക് അമേരിക്കയിലെ റോഡുകളെക്കാള് നിലവാരമുണ്ടെന്ന മധ്യപ്രദേശ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ശിവരാജ് സിങ് ചൗഹാന്റെ പ്രസ്താവനയ്ക്ക് ട്വിറ്ററില് ട്രോളോടു ട്രോള്.
അമേരിക്കയിലെ റോഡുകളെക്കാള് നിലവാരമുള്ളതാണ് മധ്യപ്രദേശിലെ റോഡുകളെന്നും താന് വാഷിങ്ടണ് റോഡുകളിലൂടെ യാത്ര ചെയ്യുമ്പോള് അങ്ങനെയാണ് തോന്നിയതെന്നുമായിരുന്നു ചൗഹാന്റെ പരാമര്ശം,
അതോടെ മധ്യപ്രദേശിലെ റോഡിന്റെ നിലവാരത്തെ കുറിച്ച് ട്വിറ്ററില് ട്രോളുകള് ഉയര്ന്നു തുടങ്ങി. കുണ്ടും കുഴിയും നിറഞ്ഞ മധ്യപ്രദേശിലെ റോഡുകളുടേതെന്ന് അവകാശപ്പെടുന്ന ചിത്രം പലരും ട്വിറ്ററില് പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു മറ്റു ചിലരാകട്ടെ, മധ്യപ്രദേശില് റോഡില് പശു നടക്കുന്ന ചിത്രമാണ് പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.
Shivraj is right, this view of Washington's main street says everything #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/dtzUyQYHOp— हिन्द का ताज (@TheUnique_007) October 25, 2017
Pic 1: Road of Washington DC— Dr Ajoy Kumar (@drajoykumar) October 24, 2017
Pic 2: Road of Madhya Pradesh
Or is it other way round @ChouhanShivraj ji? pic.twitter.com/8A2XRhf7mj
This road of US is in noway comparable to the roads of MP...#Chouhan has done great work for the people of madhya pradesh pic.twitter.com/PMIfeoPi3q— Azra Begum (@AzrBegum) October 25, 2017
@realDonaldTrump ji , our @ChouhanShivraj is having better road in madhyapradesh india then Washington USA pic.twitter.com/dgOdvmUv5Q— NOMAD (@Kababhadu) October 25, 2017
Indore-Bhopal underground Highway. #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/ULP5FkpiG7— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 24, 2017
#MPRoads मध्य प्रदेश कि चमचमाती सड़कें, pic.twitter.com/abi4OxpeMz— akhilesh dwivedi (@Kumardwivedi4) October 25, 2017
Sorry state of affairs in US 😭, mama shivraj lifted by FBI agents on the water-logged and pot ridden road in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/Q6a4WXzBuG— Rofl Modi (@licensedtodream) October 25, 2017
Aerial view of Dinadayal Chowk, Bhopal. #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/RuZb2riih1— Tarun Kumar (@tkumar_tarun) October 25, 2017