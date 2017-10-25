ഭോപ്പാല്‍: മധ്യപ്രദേശിലെ റോഡുകള്‍ക്ക് അമേരിക്കയിലെ റോഡുകളെക്കാള്‍ നിലവാരമുണ്ടെന്ന മധ്യപ്രദേശ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ശിവരാജ് സിങ് ചൗഹാന്റെ പ്രസ്താവനയ്ക്ക് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രോളോടു ട്രോള്‍.

അമേരിക്കയിലെ റോഡുകളെക്കാള്‍ നിലവാരമുള്ളതാണ് മധ്യപ്രദേശിലെ റോഡുകളെന്നും താന്‍ വാഷിങ്ടണ്‍ റോഡുകളിലൂടെ യാത്ര ചെയ്യുമ്പോള്‍ അങ്ങനെയാണ് തോന്നിയതെന്നുമായിരുന്നു ചൗഹാന്റെ പരാമര്‍ശം,

അതോടെ മധ്യപ്രദേശിലെ റോഡിന്റെ നിലവാരത്തെ കുറിച്ച് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രോളുകള്‍ ഉയര്‍ന്നു തുടങ്ങി. കുണ്ടും കുഴിയും നിറഞ്ഞ മധ്യപ്രദേശിലെ റോഡുകളുടേതെന്ന് അവകാശപ്പെടുന്ന ചിത്രം പലരും ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു  മറ്റു ചിലരാകട്ടെ, മധ്യപ്രദേശില്‍ റോഡില്‍ പശു നടക്കുന്ന ചിത്രമാണ് പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.