ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ജിഎസ്എല്‍ വി മാര്‍ക്ക് 3 വിജയകരമായി വിക്ഷേപിച്ച ഐഎസ്ആര്‍ഒയ്ക്ക് രാഷ്ട്ര നേതാക്കളുടെ അഭിനന്ദനം.

രാജ്യം ഈ സുപ്രധാനമായ നേട്ടത്തില്‍ അഭിമാനിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് രാഷ്ട്രപതി പ്രണബ് മുഖര്‍ജി അറിയിച്ചു. രാജ്യം അഭിമാനിക്കുന്ന നേട്ടമാണിതെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി അറിയിച്ചു.

വിക്ഷേപണ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങളില്‍ പങ്കുകൊണ്ട അര്‍പ്പണ ബോധമുള്ള ശാസ്ത്രജ്ഞരെ അഭിനന്ദിക്കുന്നുവെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി അറിയിച്ചു.

I take this opportunity to congratulate the entire team which worked on this project: ISRO Chief Kiran Kumar #GSLVMK3 — ANI (@ANI_news) 5 June 2017

