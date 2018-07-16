പുതുച്ചേരി: ഫിഫ ലോക കപ്പ് ഫൈനലില്‍ ക്രൊയേഷ്യയെ തോല്‍പിച്ച് കപ്പ് നേടിയ ഫ്രാന്‍സിന്റെ വിജയം ആഘോഷിക്കുകയാണ് ലോകം. ലോകകപ്പ് നേടിയതിന് ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ഫ്രഞ്ച് അധീനപ്രദേശമായിരുന്ന പുതുച്ചേരിയിലെ ജനങ്ങളെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുള്ള ലഫ്.ഗവര്‍ണര്‍ കിരണ്‍ ബേദിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റാണ് ഇപ്പോള്‍ സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ ചര്‍ച്ചയാകുന്നത്. കൊളോണിയല്‍ അധിനിവേശ കാലത്തെ മഹത്വവല്‍കരിക്കുന്നതാണ് ബേദിയുടെ നിലപാടെന്ന് ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി വലിയ വിമര്‍ശനമാണ് ഉയരുന്നത്.

ഫ്രാന്‍സിന്റെ വിജയത്തിനു തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെയാണ് കിരണ്‍ ബേദി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. 'പുതുച്ചേരിക്കാരായ നാം ലോകകപ്പ് നേടിയിരിക്കുന്നു, അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങള്‍.. സ്പോര്‍ട്സ് എല്ലാവരെയും ഒന്നിപ്പിക്കുന്നു'- എന്നായിരുന്നു ബേദിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റ്. പുതുച്ചേരി, മാഹി അടക്കമുള്ള പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലുണ്ടായ ഫ്രഞ്ച് അധിനിവേശത്തെ ഓര്‍മിപ്പിച്ചുകൊണ്ടായിരുന്നു ട്വീറ്റ്. 

ലോകകപ്പില്‍ ഒരിക്കലും പങ്കെടുത്തിട്ടില്ലാത്ത രാജ്യമാണ് ഇന്ത്യ എന്നിരിക്കെ, ഫ്രഞ്ച് അധിനിവേശം ഓര്‍മപ്പെടുത്തി ഫ്രഞ്ച് വിജയത്തില്‍ പുതുച്ചേരിക്കാരെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ചതാണ്‌ നിരവധി പേരുടെ വിമര്‍ശനത്തിന് ഇടയാക്കിയത്. കൊളോണിയല്‍ ചിന്താഗതിയാണ് അധിനിവേശ കാലത്തെ മഹത്വവല്‍കരിക്കുന്നതിനു പിന്നലെന്ന് ചിലര്‍ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടുന്നു. ബേദിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റ് പിന്‍വലിക്കണമെന്നും ആവശ്യമുയരുന്നുണ്ട്.

ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് ആയിരുന്നു കപ്പ് നേടിയിരുന്നതെങ്കില്‍, ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് കോളനിയായിരുന്നു ഇന്ത്യ എന്ന കാരണംകൊണ്ട് ഇന്ത്യക്കാരാണ് കപ്പ് നേടിയതെന്ന് പറയുമായിരുന്നോ എന്നാണ് മറ്റൊരാള്‍ ചോദിക്കുന്നത്. ഫുട്‌ബോളിനെ ഇഷ്ടപ്പെടുകയും ആസ്വദിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നവര്‍ക്ക് കോളനിവല്‍കരണത്തിന്റെ ചരിത്രം ആവശ്യമില്ലെന്നും മറ്റുചിലര്‍ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടുന്നു. അടിമ മനോഭാവം നിലനില്‍ക്കുന്നതുകൊണ്ടാണ് ഇത്തരം അഭിപ്രായപ്രകടനങ്ങള്‍ ഉണ്ടാകുന്നതെന്നും അവര്‍ പറയുന്നു.

വിമര്‍ശനങ്ങള്‍ ഉയര്‍ന്നതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് തന്റെ ട്വീറ്റിനെക്കുറിച്ച് വിശദീകരണവുമായി കിരണ്‍ ബേദി  മറ്റൊരു ട്വീറ്റും ചെയ്തു. പുതുച്ചേരിക്ക് ഫ്രാന്‍സുമായുള്ളത് ചരിത്രപരമായ ബന്ധമാണുള്ളതെന്നും ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് പുതുച്ചേരിക്കാന്‍ ഫ്രാന്‍സുമായി അടുത്ത ബന്ധമുള്ളവരാണെന്നും അവര്‍ പറയുന്നു. ഫ്രാന്‍സ് പലപ്പോഴും പലതരത്തില്‍ പുതുച്ചേരിയെ പിന്തുണച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും അവര്‍ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടുന്നു.

