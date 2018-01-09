ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഇന്ത്യയുടെ തനത് റമ്മായ ഓള്‍ഡ് മങ്കിന്റെ സൃഷ്ടാവ് ബ്രിഗേഡിയര്‍ കപില്‍ മോഹന്റെ വേര്‍പാടില്‍ സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയിലാകെ അനുശോചന പ്രവാഹം. ഓള്‍ഡ് മങ്കിന്റെ ആരാധകരും അതേക്കുറിച്ച് കേട്ടുകേഴ്‌വി മാത്രമുള്ളവരും അനുശോചനവുമായി രംഗത്തുവന്നു. ട്വിറ്ററിലാണ് കപില്‍ മോഹന് ഏറ്റവുമധികം അനുശോചനം വന്നുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്.

Never been a Rum drinker but I know, to people who drink it, Old Monk is not a Rum. It is an institution. Or an emotion. R.I.P Kapil Mohan. You spread joy like few others could - across generations. ✨ — Indrani Ray (@IndraniRay) January 9, 2018

അനുശോചന സന്ദേശങ്ങളിലുമുണ്ട് ഒരു ഓള്‍ഡ് മങ്ക് സ്‌റ്റൈല്‍. പലരും മദ്യത്തിന്റെ പേരിനെ ഹാഷ്ടാഗാക്കി മാറ്റിയാണ് അനുശോചനം അറിയിക്കുന്നത്.

Old Monk Rum is an iconic vatted Indian dark rum, launched on 19 December 1954. It is blended and aged for a minimum of 7 years. It is a dark rum with a distinct vanilla flavour.



Alcohol by volume:42.8%



Manufacturer:Mohan Meakin



RIP Kapil Mohan , you'll be Missed & sipped !! pic.twitter.com/5fmCBVASjW — MAITRAV (@imMaitrav) January 8, 2018

ഭൂരിഭാഗം സന്ദേശങ്ങളിലും ഓള്‍ഡ് മങ്കിന്റെ ചിത്രവും ആരാധകര്‍ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. കപില്‍ മോഹന്റെ നിര്യാണത്തേക്കാള്‍ ഓള്‍ഡ് മങ്കിനൊപ്പമുള്ള ഓര്‍മകള്‍ പങ്കുവെക്കാനും ചിലര്‍ അവസരം പ്രയോജനപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു.

Man behind success of old monk passes away. There must be 7 days national mourning and I mean it. RIP Kapil Mohan, yours is the biggest contribution to mankind. — Mohit 🚢 (@sailorsmoon) January 8, 2018

മാനവരാശിക്ക് മികച്ച സംഭാവന നല്‍കിയ ആളാണ് അന്തരിച്ച കപില്‍ മോഹനെന്നും അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ നിര്യാണത്തില്‍ ഏഴു ദിവസത്തെ ദുഃഖാചരണമെങ്കിലും വേണ്ടിയിരുന്നുവെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെടുന്ന ട്വീറ്റുകളുമുണ്ട്.

Old Monk + Engineering + Friends = Best days of our Life.



RIP Kapil Mohan , you'll be Missed & sipped !! — Boring... (@graphicalcomic) January 8, 2018

മാത്രമല്ല ഓള്‍ഡ് മങ്കിനൊപ്പമുണ്ടായിരുന്ന നിമിഷങ്ങള്‍ ജീവിതത്തിലെ സുന്ദരമായ കാലമായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് ചില വിരുതന്‍മാര്‍ അയവിറക്കുന്നു. ഓള്‍ഡ് മങ്ക് കഴിച്ച് ആദരവ് അര്‍പ്പിക്കുന്നതായി വിശദീകരിക്കുന്ന ട്വീറ്റുകളും കുറവല്ല.

"Old Monk" is real good Rum, created by an Old Solider Brig Mohan, Brig Mohan is gone but his creation Old Monk will always be there, even 2day I had 2 large, RIP Brig Mohan — OMESH PAL RAMPAL (@chogawiaan) January 8, 2018

കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് കപില്‍ മോഹന്‍ അന്തരിച്ചത്. സൈന്യത്തില്‍ നിന്ന് ബ്രിഗേഡിയറായി വിരമിച്ച ഇദ്ദേഹത്തിന്‌ വിശിഷ്ട സേനവനത്തിനുള്ള മെഡല്‍ ലഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. മാത്രമല്ല പരമോന്നത സിവിലിയന്‍ പുരസ്‌കാരങ്ങളിലൊന്നായ പദ്മശ്രീ നല്‍കി ഇദ്ദേഹത്തെ പിന്നീട് രാജ്യം ആദരിക്കുകയുണ്ടായി.