ശ്രീനഗര്‍: കശ്മീരിലെ ചട്ടാബാലില്‍ സുരക്ഷാസേനയും ഭീകരരും തമ്മില്‍ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടല്‍. ഇന്നു പുലര്‍ച്ചെയോടെയാണ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടല്‍ ആരംഭിച്ചത്. മൂന്ന് ഭീകരരെ സുരക്ഷാ സേന വധിച്ചു. മൂന്ന് സിആര്‍പിഎഫ് ജവാന്‍മാര്‍ക്ക് ഏറ്റമുട്ടലില്‍  പരിക്കേറ്റു.

ഇതില്‍ ഒരു ഭീകരനെ വധിച്ചതായി വാര്‍ത്താ ഏജന്‍സിയായ എഎന്‍ഐ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു. പ്രദേശത്ത് ഭീകരരുടെ സാന്നിധ്യത്തെ കുറിച്ച് സുരക്ഷാസേനയ്ക്ക് സൂചന ലഭിച്ചിരുന്നു.

തുടര്‍ന്ന് തിരച്ചില്‍ ആരംഭിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.  ഈ സമയം ഭീകരര്‍ സുരക്ഷാസേനയ്ക്കു നേരെ വെടിയുതിര്‍ത്തു. തുടര്‍ന്ന് സേന തിരിച്ചടിച്ചു. 

content highlights: encounter in kashmir, security force killed one terrorist