ശ്രീനഗര്‍: കശ്മീരിലെ ചട്ടാബാലില്‍ സുരക്ഷാസേനയും ഭീകരരും തമ്മില്‍ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടല്‍. ഇന്നു പുലര്‍ച്ചെയോടെയാണ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടല്‍ ആരംഭിച്ചത്. പ്രദേശത്തെ ഒരു വീടിനുള്ളില്‍ രണ്ടു ഭീകരര്‍ ഒളിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നുവെന്നാണ് സുരക്ഷാ സേനയ്ക്ക് വിവരം ലഭിച്ചത്.

ഇതില്‍ ഒരു ഭീകരനെ വധിച്ചതായി വാര്‍ത്താ ഏജന്‍സിയായ എ എന്‍ ഐ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു. പ്രദേശത്ത് ഭീകരരുടെ സാന്നിധ്യത്തെ കുറിച്ച് സുരക്ഷാസേനയ്ക്ക് സൂചന ലഭിച്ചിരുന്നു.

