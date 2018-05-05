കശ്മീരില് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടല്; ഒരു ഭീകരനെ സുരക്ഷാസേന വധിച്ചു
ശ്രീനഗര്: കശ്മീരിലെ ചട്ടാബാലില് സുരക്ഷാസേനയും ഭീകരരും തമ്മില് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടല്. ഇന്നു പുലര്ച്ചെയോടെയാണ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടല് ആരംഭിച്ചത്. പ്രദേശത്തെ ഒരു വീടിനുള്ളില് രണ്ടു ഭീകരര് ഒളിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നുവെന്നാണ് സുരക്ഷാ സേനയ്ക്ക് വിവരം ലഭിച്ചത്.
ഇതില് ഒരു ഭീകരനെ വധിച്ചതായി വാര്ത്താ ഏജന്സിയായ എ എന് ഐ റിപ്പോര്ട്ട് ചെയ്തു. പ്രദേശത്ത് ഭീകരരുടെ സാന്നിധ്യത്തെ കുറിച്ച് സുരക്ഷാസേനയ്ക്ക് സൂചന ലഭിച്ചിരുന്നു.
#UPDATE: One terrorist gunned down during encounter with security forces in Chattabal area of Srinagar. #JammuAndKashmir— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2018
തുടര്ന്ന് തിരച്ചില് ആരംഭിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഈ സമയം ഭീകരര് സുരക്ഷാസേനയ്ക്കു നേരെ വെടിയുതിര്ത്തു. തുടര്ന്ന് സേന തിരിച്ചടിച്ചു. ഏറ്റുമുട്ടല് തുടരുകയാണ്.
#SpotVisuals: Encounter started between terrorists and security forces in Chattabal area of Srinagar. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unscientific time) #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/QTcQcV7dql— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2018
content highlights: encounter in kashmir, security force killed one terrorist