ചെന്നൈ: ആത്മീയാചാര്യന്‍ ജഗ്ഗി വാസുദേവിനു പിന്നാലെ തമിഴ്‌നാട് തൂത്തുക്കുടിയിലെ സ്റ്റെര്‍ലൈറ്റ് കോപ്പര്‍ പ്ലാന്റിന് പിന്തുണയുമായി യോഗാഗുരു ബാബാ രാംദേവും. പ്ലാന്റിന്റെ ഓപ്പറേറ്ററായ വേദാന്താ ഗ്രൂപ്പിന്റെ ചെയര്‍മാന്‍ അനില്‍ അഗര്‍വാളിനെയും ഭാര്യയെയും ലണ്ടനില്‍ വച്ചു കണ്ട ശേഷം ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ നടത്തിയ പ്രസ്താവനയിലാണ് രാംദേവ് പിന്തുണ വ്യക്തമാക്കിയത്. 

"അനില്‍ അഗര്‍വാള്‍ വേദ് ജിയെ എന്റെ ലണ്ടന്‍ സന്ദര്‍ശനത്തിനിടെ കണ്ടു. ലക്ഷക്കണക്കിന് തൊഴിലവസരങ്ങളും സാമ്പത്തിക പുരോഗതിയും സൃഷ്ടിച്ചതിലൂടെ രാഷ്ട്രനിര്‍മാണ പ്രക്രിയയില്‍ അദ്ദേഹം നല്‍കിയ സംഭാവനകളെ ഞാന്‍ അഭിവാദ്യം ചെയ്യുന്നു". 

"വേദാന്താ ഗ്രൂപ്പിന്റെ ദക്ഷിണേന്ത്യയിലുള്ള ഒരു പ്ലാന്റില്‍ നിഷ്‌കളങ്കരായ പ്രദേശവാസികളിലൂടെ അന്താരാഷ്ട്രതലത്തിലുള്ള ഗൂഢാലോചനക്കാര്‍ കോലാഹലം സൃഷ്ടിച്ചു. രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ പുരോഗതിക്കുള്ള ക്ഷേത്രങ്ങളാണ് വ്യവസായങ്ങള്‍. അവ പൂട്ടരുത്."

അനില്‍ അഗര്‍വാളും ഭാര്യക്കുമൊപ്പം നില്‍ക്കുന്ന ചിത്രവും രാംദേവ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ നല്‍കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. 

കഴിഞ്ഞമാസം സ്റ്റെര്‍ലൈറ്റ് പ്ലാന്റ് പൂട്ടണമെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് നാട്ടുകാര്‍ പ്രതിഷേധം നടത്തിയിരുന്നു. പോലീസ് നാട്ടുകാര്‍ നടത്തിയ വെടിവയ്പ്പില്‍ 12 പേര്‍ക്കാണ് അന്ന് ജീവന്‍ നഷ്ടമായത്. 

രാംദേവിന്റെ പ്രസ്താവനയ്‌ക്കെതിരെ രൂക്ഷവിമര്‍ശനമാണ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ഉയരുന്നത്. 

 

