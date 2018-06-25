ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: 1975 ലെ അടിയന്തരാവസ്ഥയുടെ 43-ാം വാര്‍ഷികദിനത്തില്‍ മുന്‍പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ഇന്ദിരാ ഗാന്ധിയെ രൂക്ഷമായി വിമര്‍ശിച്ച് ബി ജെ പി നേതാവും കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിയുമായ അരുണ്‍ ജെയ്റ്റ്‌ലി. ട്വീറ്റ് പരമ്പരകളിലൂടെയാണ് ജെയ്റ്റ്‌ലിയുടെ വിമര്‍ശം.

"ഹിറ്റ്‌ലറും മിസിസ് ഗാന്ധിയും ഭരണഘടന ഒരിക്കലും റദ്ദാക്കിയില്ല. അവര്‍ ജനാധിപത്യത്തെ സ്വേച്ഛാധിപത്യത്തിലേക്ക് രൂപാന്തരപ്പെടുത്താന്‍ റിപ്പബ്ലിക്കന്‍ ഭരണഘടന ഉപയോഗിച്ചു"- ജെയ്റ്റ്‌ലി ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു. 

ജെയ്റ്റ്‌ലിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റുകളിലൂടെ

"അടിയന്തരാവസ്ഥയുടെ സമയത്ത് ഭയത്തിന്റെയും ഭീകരതയുടെയും അന്തരീക്ഷമായിരുന്നു രാജ്യത്തുണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. രാഷ്ട്രീയപ്രവര്‍ത്തനം നിശ്ചലമായി. വിയോജിപ്പ് പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചവരില്‍ അധികവും പ്രതിപക്ഷത്തുനിന്നുള്ള രാഷ്ട്രീയപ്രവര്‍ത്തകരും ആര്‍ എസ് എസുകാരുമായിരുന്നു. അവര്‍ തുടര്‍ച്ചയായി സത്യഗ്രഹങ്ങള്‍ നടത്തുകയും അറസ്റ്റ് വരിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു". 

മിസിസ് ഗാന്ധിയുടെ അടിയന്തരാവസ്ഥ പ്രഖ്യാപനം ആര്‍ട്ടിക്കിള്‍ 352ന്റെയും മൗലികാവകാശങ്ങള്‍ റദ്ദ് ചെയ്തത് ആര്‍ട്ടിക്കിള്‍ 359ന്റെയും അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലായിരുന്നു. പ്രതിപക്ഷ പാര്‍ട്ടികള്‍ രാജ്യത്ത് അസ്വസ്ഥതകള്‍ സൃഷ്ടിക്കാന്‍ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നുവെന്നായിരുന്നു അവരുടെ അവകാശവാദം. ഇത് ഹിറ്റ്‌ലറുടെ Reichstag എപ്പിസോഡിനു സമാനമായിരുന്നു. 

ഹിറ്റ്‌ലറും മിസിസ് ഗാന്ധിയും ഭരണഘടന ഒരിക്കലും റദ്ദാക്കിയില്ല. അവര്‍ ജനാധിപത്യത്തെ സ്വേച്ഛാധിപത്യത്തിലേക്ക് രൂപാന്തരപ്പെടുത്താന്‍ റിപ്പബ്ലിക്കന്‍ ഭരണഘടന ഉപയോഗിച്ചു. പാര്‍ലമെന്റിലെ പ്രതിപക്ഷാംഗങ്ങളില്‍ ഭൂരിഭാഗം പേരെയും ഹിറ്റ്‌ലര്‍ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യുകയും പാര്‍ലമെന്റിലെ തന്റെ ന്യൂനപക്ഷ സര്‍ക്കാരിനെ 2/3 ഭൂരിപക്ഷ സര്‍ക്കാരാക്കി മാറ്റുകയും ചെയ്തു. 

ജനപ്രാതിനിധ്യ നിയമത്തില്‍ പൂര്‍വകാല പ്രാബല്യത്തോടെ ഭേദഗതി വരുത്തുകയും മിസിസ് ഗാന്ധിയുടെ അസാധുവായ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിനെ സാധുവാക്കുന്ന വിധത്തിലുള്ള വ്യവസ്ഥകള്‍ അതില്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടുത്തുകയും ചെയ്തു. ഹിറ്റ്‌ലറില്‍നിന്ന് വ്യത്യസ്തമായി, ഇന്ത്യയെ ഒരു കുടുംബാധിപത്യ രാജ്യമാക്കാനും മിസിസ് ഗാന്ധി ശ്രമിച്ചു.

 content highlights: arun jaitely criticises indira gandhi on the anniversary of 1975 emergency