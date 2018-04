“Stay STRONG Be DIFFERENT...Your destiny is in YOUR hands, get out there & HUNT IT”💪💋 #lonewolf #inspiration #discipline #callisthenics #gymnasticrings #progression #inspiredliving 👊❤️I love you guys!!! #yeaaah 😉

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Mar 22, 2018 at 4:12pm PDT