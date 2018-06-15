ഇംഫാല്‍: മണിപ്പുറിലെ പ്രളയബാധിത പ്രദേശത്തെ രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് അരയ്ക്കു മുകളിലെത്തുന്ന വെള്ളത്തില്‍നിന്ന് നേതൃത്വം നല്‍കുന്ന ഒരു ഐ എ എസ് ഓഫീസര്‍. സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ കയ്യടിക്കുകയാണ് ഈ ഓഫീസര്‍ക്കും രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനത്തിന്റെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങള്‍ക്കും.

മണിപ്പുറിന്റെ ഫ്‌ളഡ് കണ്‍ട്രോള്‍ സെക്രട്ടറിയായ ദിലീപ് സിങ്ങാണ് അരയ്ക്കു മുകളിലെത്തുന്ന വെള്ളത്തില്‍നിന്ന് രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നല്‍കുന്നത്. മണിപ്പുര്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി എന്‍ ബിരേന്‍ സിങ്ങാണ് ദിലീപിന്റെ രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനത്തിന്റെ ചിത്രം ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ പങ്കുവച്ചത്. 

ബോളിവുഡ് നടന്‍ ബൊമന്‍ ഇറാനി ഉള്‍പ്പെടെ  നിരവധിപേരാണ് ദിലീപിന് അഭിനന്ദനവുമായി എത്തിയിട്ടുള്ളത്. 

കഴിഞ്ഞ രണ്ടുദിവസമായി തുടരുന്ന കനത്തമഴയെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് വടക്കുകിഴക്കന്‍ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങള്‍ കടുത്ത ദുരിതത്തിലാണ്. മണ്ണിടിച്ചിലും ശക്തമായ കാറ്റുമുണ്ട്. ത്രിപുരയിലും മണിപ്പുറിലുമായി നാലുപേര്‍ക്കാണ് മഴക്കെടുതിയില്‍ ജീവന്‍ നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടത്. അസമിലെ റെയില്‍ ഗതാഗതവും തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്.

