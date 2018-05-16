ബെംഗളൂരു: ജെ ഡി എസുമായി സഖ്യം ചേര്‍ന്ന് സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ രൂപവത്കരണത്തിന് ഉറച്ച് കര്‍ണാടകയില്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ്. എല്ലാ എം എല്‍ എമാരും ഒപ്പമുണ്ടെന്നും ആരെയും നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടില്ലെന്നും കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് സിദ്ധരാമയ്യ പറഞ്ഞു. സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ രൂപവത്കരിക്കാന്‍ സാധിക്കുമെന്ന ആത്മവിശ്വാസം തങ്ങള്‍ക്കുണ്ടെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു. കര്‍ണാടക പ്രദേശ് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് കമ്മറ്റി ഓഫീസില്‍ നടന്ന നിയമസഭാകക്ഷി യോഗത്തിനന് മുമ്പ് മാധ്യമപ്രവര്‍ത്തകരോട് സംസാരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു സിദ്ധരാമയ്യ.

അതേസമയം ബി ജെ പിക്കെതിരെ ആരോപണവുമായി കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് ഡി കെ ശിവകുമാര്‍ രംഗത്തെത്തി. ബി ജെ പി ഞങ്ങളുടെ എം എല്‍ എമാരെ വേട്ടയാടുകയാണ്. അത് ഞങ്ങള്‍ക്കറിയാം. ഓരോദിവസവും വലിയ സമ്മര്‍ദ്ദമാണുള്ളത്.- ശിവകുമാര്‍ പറഞ്ഞു.

കോണ്‍ഗ്രസും ജെ ഡി എസും സഖ്യത്തിലാകുന്നതോടെ കേവലഭൂരിപക്ഷത്തിന് ആവശ്യമായ സീറ്റുകളുണ്ടെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു. കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് എം എല്‍ എമാരെ മറ്റ് എവിടേക്കെങ്കിലും മാറ്റുമോ എന്ന ചോദ്യത്തിന് ശിവകുമാറിന്റെ മറുപടി ഇങ്ങനെ- തീര്‍ച്ചയായും ഞങ്ങള്‍ക്കൊരു പദ്ധതിയുണ്ട്. ഞങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ഞങ്ങളുടെ എം എല്‍ എമാരെ സംരക്ഷിച്ചേ മതിയാകൂ. പദ്ധതി എന്താണെന്ന് പിന്നീട് അറിയാക്കാം.

അതേസമയം ഗവര്‍ണര്‍ പക്ഷം പിടിക്കരുതെന്ന് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് ഗുലാം നബി ആസാദ് പറഞ്ഞു. ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ഒറ്റകക്ഷിക്ക് (ബി ജെ പി -104)സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ രൂപവത്കരിക്കാന്‍ ആവശ്യമായ ഭൂരിപക്ഷമില്ല. ഞങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് (കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിനും ജെ ഡി എസിനും) 117 സീറ്റുണ്ട്. ഭരണഘടന സംരക്ഷിക്കാന്‍ നിയോഗിക്കപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്ന വ്യക്തിക്ക് അത് നശിപ്പിക്കാന്‍ ആകുമോ?- ആസാദ് ആരാഞ്ഞു.

